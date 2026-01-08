Trump teases White House meeting with ‘sick’ foreign leader he threatened to arrest

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that he will meet with his Colombian counterpart at the White House after threatening to arrest him over the flow of drugs into the United States.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he plans to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House. Just two days ago, Trump called Petro a “sick man” who “likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States” following the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“And he’s not going to be doing it very long. Let me tell you,” Trump said at the time.

On Wednesday, Trump said he appreciated the “tone” of Petro’s call with him.

“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future.”