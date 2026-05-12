TRUMP TELLS FOX NEWS HE’S SERIOUS ABOUT MAKING VENEZUELA THE 51ST STATE



President Trump told Fox News he is dead serious about turning Venezuela into the 51st state.





“I’m serious about beginning the process to make Venezuela the 51st state,” Trump said directly to John Roberts.





Roberts highlighted the historic scale: “This would be first time to my knowledge that a sovereign country was ever invited to join the United States of America.”





White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly responded: “This is a President who is famous for never accepting the status quo. He’s always considering a host of options to improve our country.”





She added that Venezuela, now under President Delcy Rodriguez, “is working incredibly cooperatively with the United States” and called the relationship “a tremendous success” that is “improving the economic situation of both countries and our people.”