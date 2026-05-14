TRUMP TELLS XI HE BROUGHT THE WORLD’S TOP 30 CEOs — INCLUDING ELON MUSK — FOR RECIPROCAL TRADE TALKS

President Trump made it crystal clear to President Xi Jinping that he brought America’s top business leaders to the table.

“We ask the top 30 in the world, EVERY single one of them say yes,” Trump said. “And I didn’t want the second but the third of the company! I wanted only the top.”

He continued: “And they’re here today to pay respects to you, to China. And they look forward to trade and doing business. It’s going to be totally reciprocal on our behalf.”

The delegation includes Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, and other global titans who all said yes to joining the President. Trump emphasized he demanded only the absolute best — no seconds or thirds.