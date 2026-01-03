TRUMP THE “PEACEMAKER” LITS THE SKIES OF THE VENEZUELAN CAPITAL WITH EXPLOSIONS





BREAKING NEWS: CNN is reporting multiple explosions over Caracas as President Nicholas Maduro accuses the US of the military invasion of his country.





It’s an act straight from the US playbook of its foreign policy – if you can’t secure regime change through political means, send in the military.



Noriega of Panama knows this play very well.





When he tried to shake off America’s hold on him, the US government manufactured a war on drugs with Noriega as the villain.



Being the most powerful military on earth, the US moved in and extracted Noriega from the Vatican embassy where the tanks parked outside while blasting loud rock and roll music into the mostly quiet premises of the Papa Nuncial.





What arrogant and abusive display of power!



Now, here is the mother of all ironies: Trump has cast himself as the peacemaker.





He even campaigned for a Nobel Peace Prize which, luckily, he didn’t get.



Ever since he went back to the White House, he has been searching for peace in the Russia/Ukraine 4yr-war.





At the same time, he has been working round the clock to restore a permanent peace in the Middle East.



But how does a man who has invested all he could in ending wars start one where there has been not even a remote suggestion that the US could be attacked?





Clearly, this is not a man genuinely committed to peace.



No wonder Putin doesn’t take him seriously! Or else, how do you explain that despite several peace overtures, Putin is showing no signs of backing down?





With no clear genuine arbiter for peace, how shall peace come to troubled regions of the world?





With the powerful nations disrespecting the UN Charter and other international laws, how is the global system expected to serve as the foundation for co-existence and world peace?



Or, is planet earth doomed and headed for self-destruction?