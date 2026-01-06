Trump threatens a second strike on Venezuela “if they don’t behave”

President Donald Trump has publicly warned that the United States could carry out another military strike on Venezuela.

Trump warned of a possible second military strike in Venezuela if the interim leadership does not comply with American demands.

In remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One and in subsequent statements, Trump made clear that the U.S. remains prepared for further action if the interim Venezuelan leadership doesn’t align with Washington’s expectations.

“If they don’t behave, we will carry out a second strike,” he said, while also suggesting that the first operation was so successful that a follow-up might not be necessary.

According to the reports, US officials have kept a 15,000-strong force positioned in the Caribbean as leverage.

Trump described Washington as effectively “in charge” of Venezuela and indicated that military pressure remains part of U.S. leverage.