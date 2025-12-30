TRUMP THREATENS IRAN STRIKE: RUSSIA CRIES “RESTRAINT”



Trump is drawing a hard line with Iran: escalate any further, and the U.S. might strike.

This comes after Iran-backed groups have ramped up attacks across the Middle East, targeting U.S. interests and allies, all while pretending they’re not following orders from Tehran.





Enter Russia, with a straight face, calling for restraint and “avoiding destabilization.”





Let’s break it down: Iran has spent years playing puppet master in the region, and Trump just reminded them that the U.S. has drones, jets, and no patience.





Therefore, Russia trying to play peacemaker is ironic, and deeply unserious.





This has the potential to light up oil markets, crash global stability, and inject chaos into the 2026 U.S. election cycle.





And with Russia and China watching, this moment could shape how the next decade unfolds.



So if things go hot, everything changes.



Source: Reuters, Al Arabiya