Trump threatens military action should k!lling of Christians continue in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has threatened to take military action against Nigeria if the government fails to stop the ongoing killings of Christians in the country.

In a fiery post on social media, Trump warned that the United States would halt all aid and assistance to Nigeria and could launch direct intervention if attacks on Christians persist.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump said. “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

The statement follows Trump’s recent decision to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act, citing what he described as “severe violations of religious freedom.”

Nigeria has faced a wave of violence and insecurity in recent years, including attacks by Boko Haram and other Islamist militant groups in the northeast, as well as deadly clashes between Fulani herdsmen and Christian farming communities.

Trump’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions globally. Supporters, including US Senator Ted Cruz and rapper Nicki Minaj, praised him for “defending persecuted Christians.”

However, Nigerian officials have strongly rejected Trump’s characterization of the situation. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Newsweek there is no evidence of a Christian genocide, saying:

“There is no genocide, now or ever, in Nigeria. These claims are exaggerated and politically motivated.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also responded, stressing that religious freedom and tolerance are “core tenets of Nigeria’s identity.”

“Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Our population is nearly evenly split between Christians and Muslims, and our constitution guarantees freedom of religion,” Tinubu said.

The Trump administration’s stance marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric toward one of Africa’s most populous nations and a key US ally in counterterrorism efforts.

Observers warn that Trump’s comments could heighten diplomatic tensions between Washington and Abuja as both nations navigate issues of religious freedom, security, and human rights.