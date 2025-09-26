Trump threatens to relocate FIFA World Cup matches

President Donald Trump told a group of reporters on Thursday that he is considering forcibly relocating 2026 World Cup matches out of cities if he believes they are “dangerous” — even though he is not in charge of FIFA and doesn’t have the authority to relocate World Cup matches — and specifically mentioned Chicago as a potential example, even though Chicago is not scheduled to host any World Cup matches in the first place.

“If I think it’s not safe, we’re going to move it out of that city,” said Trump. “If, like, the governor of Illinois, who is, look, you know, last week, between last week and the week before, 11 murders, and 38 people were shot. And he gets up and says, ‘this is a very safe,’ and then he says crime is better.”

“The reason crime is better is because Kash [Patel] put, about five months ago, a whole team of FBI there to get ready for when we go in, and they’ve lowered it a little bit,” he said. “You know, 20, 25 percent, which isn’t good enough, but it’s a good start. But that was only put there because they’re preparing for us to go in. And they’ve done, by the way, they’ve done a good job. So then Pritzker gets up, ‘We’ve lowered crime 25…’ It’s because the FBI was there.”

“So, no, if any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics, you know, when they have Olympic overthrow, right, but for the World Cup in particular, because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it to go — we’ll move it around a little,” Trump continued. “But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

Trump has repeatedly cited the crime rate in Chicago — often wildly exaggerating it — as a possible pretext to sending in federal troops to keep order, much the way he did in Los Angeles to crack down on protests against his mass deportation policies.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has repeatedly condemned Trump’s threats against his state’s most populous city, and indicated he will strenuously oppose any military occupation of his state.