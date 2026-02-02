TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE AFRICAN LEGEND TREVOR NOAH!



President Donald Trump is going after South Africa’s own Trevor Noah with legal threats after the comedian made an Epstein Island joke at the Grammys!





During his final year hosting the Grammys, Trevor Noah joked: “Since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”





Trump fired back at 1 AM on Truth Social, calling Noah **”a total loser”** and vowing to send his lawyers after him for what he called **”false and defamatory”** statements!





But Trevor Noah isn’t backing down! This South African king has been fearless for 6 years hosting the Grammys, and he’s not afraid of anyone—not even the President of the United States!





Africa stands with Trevor! When you come for one of ours, you come for ALL of us! This is what happens when African excellence meets American power—and we don’t bow!



The world is watching this showdown!