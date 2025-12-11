Trump to force all foreign tourists to provide 5-years of social media history before entering the US

The Trump administration has proposed a sweeping change that would require all foreign tourists to disclose their social media history before they can travel to the United States.

According to a notice published in the country’s federal register on Tuesday, foreign tourists would need to provide their social media from the last five years.

The US Customs and Border Protection laid out the changes, which would also affect visitors on the visa waiver programme.

Under the notice published on December 10, the request would make social-media history a “mandatory data element” for travelers applying via the online Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which allows citizens of visa-waiver countries to apply for authorization to travel to the U.S. for short-term visits without obtaining a traditional visa. The authorization costs $40 and is typically valid for two years, allowing the holder to make multiple entries into the United States during that time.

“CBP is adding social media as a mandatory data element for an ESTA application,” the notice said. “The data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last five years.”

At present, travellers from more than 40 countries including Britain can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they hold an electronic travel authorisation, known as an ESTA.

However, the proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors, regardless of whether or not they need a visa.