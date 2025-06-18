Trump to give TikTok another extension before enforcing sale-or-ban law

President Donald Trump is moving to grant yet another three-month extension for short-form video social media platform TikTok to arrange a deal, before enforcing the sale-or-ban legislation passed last year, CNN reported.

“President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Tuesday. “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

The legislation forcing TikTok to be divested from its parent Chinese company, ByteDance, or face a ban in the United States came amid widespread national security concerns about the platform.

Trump tried to ban TikTok by executive order in his first term, but has since reversed his position and now opposes a ban. He has tried to work behind the scenes to help ByteDance come to a favorable deal.