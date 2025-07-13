Trump to invoke presidential authority to support Ukraine due to Putin’s stubbornness in peace negotiation

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to use the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to expedite weapons shipments to Ukraine.[

This move marks his first use of this authority since returning to office earlier this year.

The decision follows a temporary pause in some critical arms shipments earlier in July 2025, which was attributed to concerns over U.S. stockpile levels.

The new aid package, potentially valued at around $300 million, could include defensive Patriot missile interceptors and offensive medium-range rockets.

Some of this rockets are in the form of GMLRS aimed for Ukraine to counter intensifying Russian attacks.

The weapons, already positioned in Europe, could reach Ukraine’s front lines within days.

This move suggests a shift in Trump’s Ukraine policy, prompted by escalating Russian drone and missile strikes, including a record 728 drones launched overnight on July 8, 2025.

Trump has also indicated a deal to sell weapons to NATO allies, who would then transfer them to Ukraine, with NATO covering the costs.

However, the exact equipment and final decisions were still under discussion as of July 11, 2025.