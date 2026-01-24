TRUMP TOUTS FOREVER GREENLAND DEAL AS NATO WEIGHS MILITARY





On the flight back from Davos, while the global elite swapped climate slogans, Trump was talking about Greenland and power.





Not a photo op.



A permanent deal.



Strategic, military, “forever. ” He spelled it out on Air Force One: “It’s forever… We can do military.





We can do anything we want. ” Not 50 years, not 99 years — a lasting foothold in the Arctic while everyone else pretends borders and resources no longer matter.



Remember when the media mocked him for even talking about Greenland?





They laughed, sneered, called it crazy.



Now NATO is in the mix, and suddenly the “crazy” idea looks a lot like a cold, hard strategic calculation.



Meanwhile, Russia and China have been racing for Arctic influence and shipping lanes, buying ports, building bases, locking in minerals.





Our “serious” foreign policy class shrugged — Trump is the one who actually tried to lock down leverage.





The contrast is brutal: permanent American presence and bargaining power under Trump, versus temporary talking points and retreat under the usual crowd.





One side thinks in election cycles; the other thinks in generations.



This is what it looks like when a president treats American strength like it should last longer than his own term — and that’s exactly why they fear him back in charge.





If you like straight, unapologetic coverage of moves like this, stick around and follow this page.