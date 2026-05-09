Trump under pressure to launch major attack: ‘24 hours of strategic bombing’

The Trump administration is actively being pushed to launch a major attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure by Israeli officials, The New Arab reported Saturday, citing an “informed” Israeli source whose claim was shared on Israel’s Channel 12.

“According to the report, Israeli officials believe Iran’s energy infrastructure could be destroyed ‘within 24 hours,’ forcing Tehran into negotiations ‘from a position of severe weakness,’” The New Arab’s report reads. “One Israeli official cited by the broadcaster said: ‘If the regime does not fall, then at the very least it will become paralyzed.’”

President Donald Trump first threatened to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure in late March, and again in early April, writing in a curse-laden message that unless Tehran fully re-opened the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping waterway through which 20% of the world’s oil trade flows – the United States would decimate Iran’s power plants.

Trump ultimately backed off of those threats, but according to reporting from The New Arab and The Cradle, is now under immense pressure from Israel to finally make good on his ultimatum, and despite the United States and Iran having agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

“[Israel’s Channel 12] quoted Israeli estimates that destroying Iran’s energy infrastructure could be accomplished in just ‘24 hours of strategic bombing,’” The Cradle reported Saturday.

Furthermore, The Cradle, citing Israel’s Channel 12 broadcast, reported that an Israeli official believed Trump was “inclined to resume fighting,” and that the Pentagon had already “made actual preparations to launch strikes on Iranian infrastructure, before the plan was ultimately canceled.”

“The official added that Trump’s reversal on resuming fighting ‘was not only due to pressure from some Gulf states, but also as a result of pressure from Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who believe it is possible to extract concessions from Iran through negotiations,’” The Cradle reported.