Trump Urges Americans and US Allies to Leave Iran



The US President announced he had severed all contact with Iranian authorities and expressed his support for the ongoing protests in the country.





Furthermore, he promised aid to the protesters, suggesting it was imminent.



📢 At the same time, Canada is urging its citizens to leave Iran “now” through the borders with Turkey and Armenia.





Following Canada’s appeal and the call from Trump, France, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Germany are also urging their own citizens to do the same.





ℹ️ The protests in Iran began in late December 2025 following the devaluation of the local currency.





Starting on January 8, after calls from Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah of Iran who was overthrown in 1979, the protests intensified. They degenerated into clashes between protesters and police, resulting in casualties on both sides.





The authorities, accusing the United States and Israel of orchestrating the unrest, announced on Monday that the situation had returned to normal.