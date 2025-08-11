Trump vows to push homeless people out of Washington DC

US President, Donald Trump on Sunday, August 10 vowed to crack down on Washington, DC’s challenges, promising to remove homeless people from the capital and swiftly jail criminals.

“I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We want our Capital BACK.”

“The homeless have to move out, immediately. We will give you places to stay, but far from the Capital,” he continued. “The criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. This will be easier — be prepared! There will be no ‘Mr. Nice Guy.’”

Trump indicated more details will follow in a news conference Monday.

His comments came after the recent assault of former Department of Government Efficiency staffer Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls.” Coristine, 19, now working at the Social Security Administration, was attacked by about 10 juveniles near DuPont Circle while trying to stop an apparent carjacking. Two suspects have been arrested, and a $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the others.

Last week, Trump announced plans to deploy federal law enforcement across DC to address crime.

Like other major US cities, DC faces widespread homeless encampments. Governed by the 1973 Home Rule Act, the city has a unique relationship with the federal government, and some Republicans have suggested a federal takeover to address crime.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city will work with federal law enforcement, noting, “He’s interested in being in neighborhoods, fighting crime in neighborhoods. We are not experiencing a crime spike.”

Despite disagreements, Bowser has sought to maintain ties with Trump, meeting with him last year and privately expressing shared goals of making DC safer and cleaner.

According to the DC Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime is down 26% from last year, homicides are down 12%, and overall crime is down 7%. However, DC still ranks among the highest in homicide rates nationwide, placing fourth in 2023.

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller described DC as “more violent than Baghdad” and parts of other dangerous regions, though comparative data remains unclear.