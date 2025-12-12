TRUMP WANTS 4 EU COUNTRIES TO DITCH BRUSSELS AND SIDE WITH THE U.S.?!



Turns out Trump’s not just done with Brussels, he’s reportedly ready to pull the plug on the whole thing.





A leaked U.S. security doc allegedly says four countries should ditch the EU and side with America instead.



Honestly, who can blame them?





The plan reportedly targets Italy, Hungary, Poland, and Austria.



All led by folks who, shocker, actually like their own countries.





The EU’s been busy flooding borders, crushing tradition, and telling sovereign nations how to live.



Trump sees a chance to help them escape that mess.





The document also allegedly suggests backing “pro-sovereignty” parties across Europe.



Think Le Pen in France, AfD in Germany, Vox in Spain. The EU sees them as dangerous. Trump sees them as the future.





One side wants open borders and censorship. The other wants security and sanity.



The White House says the leak is fake. Maybe. But if it’s real, it’s the smartest foreign policy idea in years.





Europe’s “unity” is a myth, and Trump’s just saying what everyone’s thinking.



Source: The Telegraph