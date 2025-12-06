Trump warns European nations are under threat of ‘civilisational erasure’ and will be ‘unrecognisable’ in the next 20 years

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned European nations that they are under threat of ‘civilisational erasure’ and will be ‘unrecognisable’ in the next 20 years, according to a U.S. National Security Strategy posted on the White ​House website.

The Trump administration released the new National Security Strategy for the United States, in which it describes Europe as a continent in decline, warns that European nations are facing “civilisational erasure” because of migration, and proposes to “cultivate resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations”.

The strategy spells out the administration’s vision for the US’s role in the global order, doubling down on President Donald Trump’s “America First” mantra and insisting that he is a “president of peace” who will err on the side of non-interventionism.

However, it also accuses European governments of “subversion of democratic processes” and condemns supranational and multilateral institutions – among them the European Union – which it says “undermine political liberty and sovereignty”

It also warns of a “civilisational” in Europe stemming from “migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence”.

Trump and many of his appointees and advisers have complained of what they claim are efforts to “censor” right-wing voices, described left-wing and anti-fascist campaigners as terrorists, and promised “mass deportation” of undocumented immigrants.

The administration has also presented ethnic groups of non-European background (among them Hatians and Somalis) are dangerous and unwelcome in the US and cut the number of permitted refugee admissions per year by 94% while prioritising white South Africans for refugee status on the grounds that they are victims of “genocide”.

On the European front, the strategy warns that “should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognisable in 20 years or less.”

The Trump administration’s strategy says it will prioritise “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations” and says that “the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism”.

It is unclear what this will mean in practice, but President Trump and various administration officials have previously expressed their approval of various anti-migration and anti-Brussels political leaders across Europe.