Trump warns Iran the whole country will be ‘blown up’ if he is assassinated

US President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entire country of Iran when asked about the threats to his life airing on Iranian state television.

Trump disclosed this to NewNation’s Katie Pavlich after the new 10 p.m. show host asked the president about Iran’s assassination threats.

Iranian state television aired clips of the July 13, 2024, Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in which Trump was nearly k!lled by an assassin’s bullet, with the words, ‘this time it won’t miss.’

‘Well, they shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification,’ the president told Pavlich. ‘Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the – the whole country is going to get blown up.’

Trump pointed a finger at his predecessor, President Joe Biden, suggesting that Biden should have been more forceful against the Iranians when they continued to threaten Trump and other Trump administration figures’ lives.

The Islamic regime stayed angry at the Trump White House after the January 2020 k!lling of Qasem Soleimani, a top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

But a president has to defend a president like, if I were here and they were making that threat to somebody even, not even a president, but somebody, like they did with me, I would absolutely hit them so hard,’ the president continued. ‘But I have very firm instructions – anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth.’

Last week, Trump appeared to be poised to launch a military strike against the regime, who have k!lled thousands of civilians protesting against the Islamic government.

On Sunday, an Iranian official told Reuters that the de@th toll had increased to at least 5,000 people.

Iranians have been protesting since last month over a faltering economy.

On January 2, Trump said the U.S. was ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to strike Iran if the killings continued.

But on Wednesday, the president suggested that he believed the regime’s line that they had stopped killing civilians.

‘We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped and stopping, and there’s no plan for executions or an execution,’ Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office for a bill signing event that would allow whole milk into public school lunch rooms.

The president added that if he finds out that’s not the case, he would be ‘very upset.’

During his hour and 45-minute-long press conference on Tuesday, marking his one-year in office for a second time, the president was asked if a military option remained on the table.

Trump replied that ‘they were going to hang 837 people.’

‘We let them know if that happens, that will be a very bad day for them, and they decided not to do it. They didn’t hang the people. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the future, but supposedly they’re taking that off the table,’ he said.

‘So we’re just gonna have to see what happens with Iran,’ Trump said.