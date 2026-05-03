Trump warns of possible renewed strikes on Iran

Donald Trump signaled the U.S. could resume military action against Iran if Tehran “acts inappropriately,” while casting doubt on accepting its latest proposal.

He said the offer would be reviewed but is unlikely to be accepted, arguing Iran has not sufficiently addressed past actions.

The warning comes as tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for roughly 20% of global oil and gas flows, with disruption already impacting energy markets.

Trump also indicated he may extend military operations without additional congressional approval, citing ongoing conditions.

The message is clear: pressure stays — and escalation remains on the table.