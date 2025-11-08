Trump warns Republican lawmakers of ‘disaster waiting to happen’ in panicked spree

Donald Trump on Friday sent a warning to GOP lawmakers that they are walking into a “disaster waiting to happen.”

The president earlier in the day took to Truth Social to issue a fierce demand to Republican lawmakers, asking that they eliminate a Senate procedure to clear the way for his administration’s legislative priorities, and even included an ominous threat to those Republicans who may defy him.

“Republicans, Terminate the Filibuster and bring back the American Dream,” Trump wrote. “If you don’t do it, the Dems will, and you’ll never see office again!”

Two hours later, Trump returned to warn of the purported “disaster.”

“If Republicans kill the Filibuster, they sail to Victory for many years to come,” the president wrote Friday. “If they don’t, DISASTER waiting to happen!”

Trump has increased his calls on GOP lawmakers in recent weeks to eliminate the filibuster, a procedural rule in the Senate that allows members to block a measure that receives less than 60 votes. His calls come amid the ongoing government shutdown, which as of Friday is on its 38th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.