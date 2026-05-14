Trump-Xi Meeting Draws Praise from Top US Tech Leaders



US tech giants signaled strong optimism following President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang each offered positive reactions after the high-stakes meeting in Beijing. Musk noted that “a lot of good things” are happening. Apple CEO Cook flashed a peace sign and thumbs-up. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang described both leaders as “remarkable.”





The comments come after Trump voiced respect for China and called Xi a strong leader, forecasting a “very beautiful future” for bilateral ties. The gathering focused on trade, technology, and easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.





Business observers see the outcome as a potential boost for American firms operating in China, including Tesla, Apple, and Nvidia. Markets and supply chains could benefit if the diplomacy yields concrete results on tariffs and investment access.