Trump’s biographer spills new details on ‘deeper’ Epstein relationship

Donald Trump once told his biographer about the depth of his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Tim O’Brien, who spent massive amounts of time with Trump before writing TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss Trump’s recent Epstein scandal.

While discouraging viewers from engaging in spreading baseless conspiracy theories, O’Brien did call Trump’s actions in response to the scandal “quizzical.”

The biographer noted that Trump is using the “fig leaf” of requesting some grand jury files on Epstein from the court, which is a step he wouldn’t take if he had absolutely nothing to hide. Trump’s actions, O’Brien said, offer a “limited window” into the affair.

But what O’Brien said Trump probably is trying to hide, is something Trump himself discussed with his biographer.

Going over the practical aspect of dealing with the case, the author noted that “Epstein had a black book with addresses and names and phone numbers of people he intersected with, and he intersected as a financier and a networker, with lots of people who didn’t have any intersection with sexual predation and little girls and kind of grotesqueries Epstein was involved with.”

“I think Trump’s relationship [with Epstein] is deeper than most people, however; they were friends in Palm Beach,” O’Brien said before spilling the insider details. “Donald told me when we were in Palm Beach in 2005, he had just purchased a house. He was in a bidding war with Epstein for it, and he was bragging to me that he beat Epstein to the finish line in that house. But he still regarded Epstein as a very good friend and liked seeing him around Mar a Lago. They had a friendship that went beyond just business networking.”