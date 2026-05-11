Trump’s China Power Move: Musk, Cook, and Wall Street Titans Join Historic Deal-Making Trip





President Trump is wasting no time delivering results, inviting Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and top executives from Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, BlackRock, Citigroup, and Meta to join his high-stakes trip to China this week. The goal is clear: cut major business deals that put American companies and workers first after years of weak leadership and lopsided trade.





This is classic Trump diplomacy in action, blending tough negotiation with opportunity. Musk’s presence signals renewed momentum for Tesla in China, including potential approval for Full Self-Driving tech, while the broader group eyes breakthroughs in tech, aviation, finance, and manufacturing.





Markets are already cheering the news, with Tesla shares flipping positive on hopes of stronger U.S.-China ties and real economic wins. No more endless concessions or empty summits. Trump is back to forging deals that strengthen America instead of selling it out.



Source: The Kobeissi Letter on X