Trump’s DOJ caught spying on journalist before Epstein’s death

A high-profile investigative journalist received quite a shock on Sunday when she discovered her flight itinerary from a trip to Florida in July 2019 tucked in the latest batch of files related to the FBI’s investigation of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown posted on X on Sunday that she found her flight information in the newly released files attached to a grand jury subpoena. The trip occurred during Trump’s first administration and happened about a month before Epstein was found dead in the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“Does somebody at the DOJ want to tell me why my American Airlines booking information and flights in July 2019 are part of the Epstein files (attached to a grand jury subpoena)? As the flight itinerary includes my maiden name (and I did book this flight) why (sic) was the DOJ monitoring me?” Brown wrote.

Brown’s post sparked outrage among political analysts and observers toward the administration.

