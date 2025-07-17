Trump’s fans revolt after his Epstein ‘hoax’ rant

Any hope that Donald Trump might have had that a Wednesday Truth Social post calling the Jeffrey Epstein debacle a “hoax” would satisfy his MAGA base was quickly dashed within minutes.

The president went off on a rant where he blamed Democrats for being behind what he wants to be referred to as a “scam” and the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

He then turned on “my PAST supporters [who] have bought into this ‘bulls–t,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

That did not sit well with some of his supporters who want questions about Epstein and his death answered.

In the comments after his post, Greeks For Trump wrote, “Why is the Epstein case so important to the MAGA movement? It’s WHY Trump won in 2016. He promised to rip the mask off the globalist elite and drain their filthy swamp. If the GOP betrays that mission again, at least a third of the base walks. And they will lose 2026. Guaranteed.”

“So prove it was hoax instead of bashing your ‘past supporters’ because that isn’t helping your midterm chances,” advised Publius Salon which received over 1K likes.

Greenwood TS complained, “You are pissed off that MAGA does not buy into your temper tantrum. This is your Waterloo Mr. President. Blaming people like me who have stood by you through thick and thin is disloyalty. Without us you are nothing but a bully running out of choices. Release the complete Epstein file’s unredacted. By the way we didn’t vote for escalating the Ukraine war into WW3. What happened to America First.”

“Epstein was arrested and convicted by a child trafficking task force. That part is fact. So who were the recipients of his trafficking? You’re running cover for something very nefarious and you want us to look the other way. Not going to happen. Your explanations are puerile at best and if you’re willing to cave on this, what else and who else are you willing to sacrifice? If you’re willing to let child rapists walk free, then you absolutely have no problem making policy that hurts my family and me. You’ve lost my trust,” the president was admonished.

That led Harold Edwards to admit, “This post hurts my feelings, I have supported him for all three elections and stood by his decisions and policies. Yes he has done amazing things in the last few months and we should all be proud of that. But to say he no longer wants our support is heartbreaking to everyone that voted for him.”

“President Trump, I support you 100%. Your characterization of the Epstein case as a hoax is confusing and concerning. If this was a 30 year hoax, then why is Maxwell in prison for sex trafficking? Why was Epstein arrested and held without bail? Why did the AG and FBI Director in 2008 whitewash the entire case? If Maxwell is guilty of Trafficking minors, who did she traffic them to? Just release the case files and force the NY Judge to remove the seal on the Maxwell case…. If it was/is a hoax that would prove it…….” MRR suggested.

Deplorothal was brief, replying: “Dude… Not cool.”

“You know when somebody’s trying so hard to convince you it’s pathetic… Come on Donald You’re better than this,” Pancake Drip lamented.