Trump’s FIFA ‘peace prize’ called into question after Venezuela attack

Donald Trump in December was given a medal as he was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize, which some have dubbed a “participation trophy” for the president who has long coveted the Nobel Peace Prize, but even the backup award he received is being called into question after the U.S. captured Venezuela’s leader.

Trump early on Saturday morning announced a successful plot for the U.S. to capture the foreign leader and his wife. The president later announced his intention to have the U.S. “run” the nation.

The apparent imperialistic tendency of the president didn’t go unnoticed, with many noting that it flies in the face of the FIFA award.

Popular podcaster Tony Martin said, “I’m seriously starting to question the credibility of the FIFA Peace Prize.”

Media host Zack Guzmán weighed in with, “FIFA awarded Trump their first ever peace prize exactly 29 days before he bombed Venezuela.”

The widely followed satire account TheRealThelmaJohnson replied to Fox News’ post on social media with, “I’m starting to think Donald Trump doesn’t take the FIFA Peace Prize seriously.”

I am not pretending to be an expert on Venezuela but it is uncomfortable to watch world leaders trying their best not to criticise President Trump for steamrollering years of political procedure & precedent in removing Maduro and now claiming the US will ‘run’ the country.



FIFA… — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 3, 2026

Former Republican joked, “Trump has been officially stripped of his FIFA Peace Prize,” and included an AI video of the medal being taken from Trump.

Sports journalist Leyla Hamed added, “FIFA, under Gianni Infantino, gave Trump its first-ever ‘Peace Award.'”

“Since then, Trump has bombed Nigeria, Somalia and Venezuela, and rolled out the red carpet for Netanyahu, the man responsible for the genocide in Palestine,” she added.

TV journalist Dan Walker said, “I am not pretending to be an expert on Venezuela but it is uncomfortable to watch world leaders trying their best not to criticise President Trump for steamrollering years of political procedure & precedent in removing Maduro and now claiming the US will ‘run’ the country.”

“FIFA might want to rethink the ‘peace prize’,” he added on Saturday.