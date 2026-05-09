Trump’s giant gold statue at his golf club triggers online disgust and disbelief

Trump’s giant gold statue of himself at his Doral Golf Club in Miami was met with online disgust by people who couldn’t believe that anyone would want or applaud such a vanity project.

“What’s wrong with people,” wrote journalist James Surowiecki on X, reacting to video of the statue and a photo of a pastor dedicating it in Trump’s honor.

Even Saddam didn’t do this s—,” noted writer and podcast host Jim Stewartson, referring to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. “He is so far gone.”

“How did our country get captured by this cult?” asked economic writer Noah Smith.

“I guess they couldn’t make it a calf,” joked journalist Jonah Goldberg. “Still…”

“This is hilarious,” activist and writer Wilfred Reilly said. “Big bro built a golden statue of himself, and made a pet preacher bless it.”