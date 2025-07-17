Trump’s insults ‘not going to sit well’ with MAGA base

CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump was getting “angrier by the minute” over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as evidenced by Wednesday’s attack on his own MAGA base.

During an Oval Office meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Trump chastised “stupid Republicans” who “fell for the Epstein hoax.” His attack followed a morning Truth Social rant, in which Trump blamed his “PAST supporters” for buying into “this ‘bull—-,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“Just because President Trump himself wasn’t the biggest proponent or perpetuator of these Epstein conspiracy theories, he did put three of the most vocal people who had said that they wanted to release this list into top jobs within his administration,” Holmes said. “Of course, being Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and FBI Director Kash Patel. Now you see him completely backing away from this and also really doing it with a slap in the face to some of his most ardent supporters.”

Holmes added that “you can see how much angrier he’s getting by the minute over this Epstein coverage.”

Holmes disavowed the notion that the Epstein conspiracy theorists were “just some fringe part of his base,” and called his words “deeply insulting to the people who put him in office.”

“That is clearly not going to sit well, despite where this ends, because obviously we can’t again predict where this goes,” Holmes said. “But that is not the message that these people who helped him get elected want to hear.”