TRUMP’S IRAN WAR CLAIMS BLOWN APART BY LEAKED U.S. INTEL



Donald Trump heads into high-stakes talks with China tonight under a growing cloud after leaked classified intelligence reportedly revealed Iran’s military remains far stronger than the White House claimed.





According to intelligence assessments cited by the New York Times, Iran has already restored access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint for global oil supplies. Only three sites remain offline.





The leaked reports also state Tehran still possesses around 70% of its mobile missile launchers and prewar missile arsenal, while roughly 90% of underground launch and storage facilities are now back in partial or full operation.





The findings sharply contradict Trump’s March claim that Iran’s missiles were “down to a scatter” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s declaration that Operation Epic Fury had “decimated” Iran’s military capabilities for years.





Now, with gas prices rising, billions already spent on the conflict, and U.S. weapons stockpiles stretched, the leaked assessments threaten to undermine America’s credibility just as Trump prepares to face Xi Jinping, who will almost certainly have read the same intelligence.