Trump’s Motorcade Rolls Into Beijing Ahead of Historic Summit



President Trump is set to make history this week with a high-stakes state visit to China, the first by a sitting American president in nearly a decade.

Video out of Beijing shows armored SUVs and the unmistakable presidential limousine “The Beast” already on the ground, locking down the route for the May 13-15 summit with Xi Jinping.





This is America First diplomacy in action. Trump heads to the table ready to hammer out deals on trade imbalances, Taiwan security, and reining in Iran’s threats—issues previous administrations kicked down the road for years. No more weakness. No more empty summits.





With vehicles bearing U.S. government plates already in position, the stage is prepared for Trump to put American strength and leverage front and center. Expect results that put U.S. interests first.