Trump’s Naval Blockade Forces Chinese Oil Tanker to Turn Around in Strait of Hormuz





President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to choke off Iran’s oil cash flow. Just hours after the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports kicked in on April 13, 2026, an oil tanker bound for China was forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship tracking data.





After peace talks with Iran collapsed in Pakistan, Trump ordered the Navy to block all vessels entering or leaving Iranian coastal areas. The goal is simple and tough: starve the mullahs of revenue from their dirty oil trade, which has long funded terrorism and nuclear ambitions.





China, Iran’s biggest customer, just got the message loud and clear. Their tanker had to turn tail and run, disrupting the flow of crude that Beijing relies on. Other tankers are already steering clear as the U.S. Navy enforces the line.





Oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel in response, reminding the world who controls the seas and protects global energy security. While weak allies dither, America under Trump is acting decisively to protect its interests and pressure a rogue regime.





Sources:

Polymarket update via X post (April 13, 2026)

Al Jazeera, Fortune, Bloomberg, AP News, Fox News reports on U.S. blockade implementation and tanker incidents

Business Insider, CNBC, and market data on oil price surge above $100 per barrell