Trump’s new Epstein claim fuels rumors of president’s involvement

Donald Trump’s new claim about Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal files has observers wondering if the president is indeed somehow connected to the documents.

Trump unloaded on his own fans on Saturday, begging them to leave his attorney general alone and stop blaming her for a botched release of the Epstein records. MAGA threw a fit because the information didn’t back up right-wing conspiracy theories, and Trump blamed Obama and Biden for whatever may be in them.

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” the president wrote. “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more?”

The stunned reactions from observers came in quickly.

Liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein said, “HOLY SMOKES!”

“Trump just stooped for Epstein again, claiming the Epstein Files are akin to the ‘FAKE Hillary Clinton/Steel Dossier’. Then he says the Epstein documents are ‘radical-left inspired,’ and that ‘nobody cares about’ Jeffrey Epstein,” he said. He then asked, “MAGA are you seriously ok with this crap?”

The irony is that I was actually VERY skeptical about the files or the existence of a client list. After reading this, I'm not skeptical at all. pic.twitter.com/HzyF2q9r5c — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 12, 2025

Former GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger chimed in:

“So Trump is trying to now claim it was a CIA created doc which means, I don’t know, maybe he is in it.”

Kinzinger also said in a separate post, “Oh he’s scareeeeeddddd.”

Another liberal commentator, Brian Tyler Cohen, agreed with Kinzinger’s initial assessment.

“The irony is that I was actually VERY skeptical about the files or the existence of a client list. After reading this, I’m not skeptical at all,” he said on Saturday.

GOP strategist Mike Madrid wrote on X, “PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN!”