Trump’s niece calls out his ‘weak-kneed’ approach with Putin

President Donald Trump’s niece and vocal critic has called her uncle out for the peace proposal that she says puts Ukrainians — and global democracy — in a dangerous position.

In her Substack essay published Tuesday, Mary Trump described how Trump pressured Ukraine to reach the peace proposal by Nov. 27 and had threatened to withdraw the allied country’s access to U.S. intelligence.

“Ten months into his failure of a presidency, Donald has finally offered up a peace proposal. It’s so disadvantageous to Ukraine that it may as well have been written by Putin. And it probably was,” Mary Trump wrote.

She described how Trump’s adoration for Putin is what led to the controversial proposal that would force Ukraine to surrender “Donbas region, Crimea, and other occupied territories” and scale back its military size, limiting its use of long-range weapons.

“This is unacceptable, but if you consider that Donald has been in Putin’s pocket since the 1980s, it also makes perfect sense,” she wrote. “Being easily led and weak-kneed, Donald will not stand up to Putin. In fact, having been brought up by a patriarchal authoritarian sociopath, Donald was raised to admire and be subservient to authoritarians like Putin.”

Trump promised to end the war, but his regime and leadership have further damaged the situation, she added.

“How it ends matters greatly, and how it ends must reflect how it began–with an illegal invasion by Russia (ostensibly our adversary) of Ukraine (ostensibly our ally). What also needs to be factored into any peace plan is the fact that Ukraine is not just fighting for its own freedom and sovereignty; it is fighting for the future of Western liberal democracy. We all are the beneficiaries of the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” she wrote.

She argued that the world — and democracy — is at stake.

“Both sides should not have an equal say in the negotiations. Russia should get nothing. It should give back every square foot of territory it has stolen from the Ukrainian people,” Mary Trump wrote. “It should give back every resource it has stolen. It should have to pay them for all the damage it has caused. It must be forced to return all the Ukrainian children it has kidnapped. Tragically, it cannot restore the lives of those who have been murdered by Russia.”