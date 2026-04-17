TRUMP’S ‘NUCLEAR DEAL’ BOMBSHELL: Iran ‘AGREES NO WEAPONS’ CLAIM



Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after declaring that Iran has “very powerfully” agreed not to develop nuclear weapons—claiming major breakthroughs are already in place.





In a series of bold remarks, Trump insisted Tehran had signed up to multiple agreements, including returning what he described as “nuclear dust,” with something “very positive” expected soon.





But questions remain over how firm or even real these commitments are, with past statements about similar deals disputed or denied by Iranian officials.





While Trump paints a picture of imminent progress, the lack of confirmed details has left observers cautious, as tensions in the region continue to simmer behind the scenes.