US President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make a U-turn about an hour after departing its base for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Air Force One was grounded due to a “minor electrical issue”, according to the White House. Journalists travelling with the president also said the lights went out briefly in the press cabin.

The plane returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and Trump left for Switzerland on another aircraft.

The president is expected in Davos, where he is due to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum around three hours later than his planned 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT) arrival.

The two planes currently used as Air Force One have been flying for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, but the programme has faced a series of delays.

The planes are equipped with radiation shielding and antimissile technology, and include a variety of communications systems to allow the president to maintain contact with the military from anywhere in the world.

Last year, the ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to be added to the Air Force One fleet, which is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements.

Leavitt joked to reporters on Tuesday night that the Qatari jet was sounding “much better” now.