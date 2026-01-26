TRUMP’S POWER GRAB: DEMOCRACY IN THE FIRING LINE



Donald Trump’s threat to scrap the midterm elections is no idle rant , it’s a warning shot. This is a man who tried to overturn the 2020 vote, openly cast doubt on accepting defeat in 2024, and now toys with shredding the Constitution to cling to power beyond its limits.

Backed by a loyal Republican majority in Congress, Trump is obsessed with absolute control. Why? Fear. Fear that losing Congress would open the door to impeachment. Fear that democratic checks would slow his rush to remake America in his own authoritarian image.





He also fears losing the monuments to himself: his name stamped on public buildings, national holidays reshaped around his birthday, even grandiose dreams of territorial conquest Greenland today, who knows tomorrow.

With troops in the streets, cities like Minneapolis placed under siege, and legal residents seized without warning, the picture is clear. This isn’t bravado. It’s a blueprint and democracy is standing in the crosshairs.