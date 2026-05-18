Trump’s Pressure Forces Iran to Beg Russia for Nuclear Bailout



Iran is scrambling to offload its enriched uranium stockpile to Russia instead of handing it over to the United States, according to a revised draft deal with Washington. Tehran is even ready to drop demands for compensation if America offers some economic carrots.





This comes as the mullahs face the heat from President Trump’s hardline stance after months of tensions and stalled talks. Rather than fully dismantle their nuclear ambitions, Iran is shopping its dangerous material to Vladimir Putin – a move that keeps the uranium in adversarial hands while pretending to negotiate peace.





Russia has been eager to play middleman all year, offering to take and process the stockpile for its Bushehr reactor. But Washington has pushed back, rejecting setups that let Moscow control the material or leave Iran with easy breakout capability. No surprise there – trusting Putin or the ayatollahs has burned America before.





Trump’s maximum pressure is working. The regime that cheered attacks on Israel and destabilized the region is now offering concessions to avoid worse consequences. Weak Obama-style deals won’t cut it this time – real security demands America leads, not outsources to Russia while Iran keeps enriching on the side.



Sources:

RT (citing Al Hadath TV)

Public reporting on US-Iran nuclear talks and Russia’s Bushehr involvement, 2026