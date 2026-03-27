US President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on U.S. dollar bills, marking the first time a sitting president’s name will be printed on paper currency, the Treasury Department announced.

The move is part of activities to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary. Traditionally, U.S. paper currency carries the signatures of the treasury secretary and the treasurer.

“The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “Printing his signature on American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

U.S. paper currency has featured the treasurer’s signature alongside that of the treasury secretary, or the register of the treasury, since it was first issued in 1861.

The development comes at a time when many Americans remain concerned about the economy, citing rising inflation and the high cost of living. Oil prices have also increased amid the Iran conflict, adding to public frustration.

Trump’s signature on dollar bills is not the only representation of him expected on U.S. currency this year. A federal commission recently approved a design featuring his image on 24-karat commemorative gold coins, also tied to the 250th anniversary. The design still requires final approval from the Treasury.

Adding his name to U.S. currency is the latest in a series of moves aimed at leaving a lasting imprint on federal institutions. His name has also been attached to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, as well as initiatives such as discount drug programs, savings accounts, and proposed warships.