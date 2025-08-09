TRUTH BE TOLD ABOUT THE ECL’S COURT RULINGS



In today’s South African judicial Court ruling in the matter the Republic of Zambia and the estate of Zambia’s 6th Republican President, there are no winners or losers.





Today’s ruling is a reflection of how the interpretation of the law is, that is not based on solely emotional appeal and or sensationalism driven by political national and societal polarization.





Today when I listened to the lamentations of mama Bertha Lungu in Chitete village of Chongwe, I actually became highly emotional I felt her pain, based on the the dynamics of my own personal life losers and betrayal.





However in the spirit of national building and family emotional healing, I believe the best is to allow ECL go to earth without any further political scheming on both sides of the political divide.





Mama Bertha, Mama Ester Lungu is hurting Lungu was hurting, and so is the rest of ECL’s family. Zambia is equally hurting, Zambia lost a great humble leader.





Can politicians allow ECL to rest in the manner he allowed the free, peaceful transfer of power in 2021 when he had the instruments and reasons to do otherwise.





Let Zambia and families heal in the loss of our former President Edgar chagwa Lungu.



Francis Chipili



Political Analyst