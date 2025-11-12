BREAKING: Truth Social’s AI chatbot just went rogue — and started telling the truth about Trump.





Somewhere in Mar-a-Lago tonight, a tech intern is probably sweating bullets — because Donald Trump’s prized “Truth Social” just committed the ultimate act of betrayal: it started telling the truth.





According to The Bulwark, Trump’s social media company quietly rolled out a new “AI-powered search tool” just weeks after he signed an executive order banning so-called “Woke AI” in the federal government. The irony? Trump’s own AI isn’t just “woke” — it’s wide awake.





Ask the bot simple questions, and it absolutely torches Trump’s favorite talking points.



Did Trump’s tariffs cost Americans money? “Yes.”





Did he lie about the 2020 election being stolen? “Yes.”



Was January 6 Trump’s fault? “Yes.”



Has he ended any wars since returning to office? “None.”



Have grocery prices gone down? “Short answer: No.”





That’s right — Trump’s own AI is fact-checking him in real time, shredding his propaganda, and spitting out more honesty than his entire cabinet combined. The “Truth” in Truth Social has finally lived up to its name — and it’s pure digital treason for the MAGA movement.





It’s almost poetic. Trump built a platform to echo his lies, and, instead, it’s become the one place on the internet brave enough to call him out. The same man who’s spent years screaming “FAKE NEWS!” has been fact-checked by his own creation — a robot with more integrity than half of Washington.





But don’t get too comfortable — because you can bet Devin Nunes is already on the case. The former congressman-turned-Trump lackey is probably standing over the shoulders of his engineers right now as they race through Truth Social’s code, trying to delete the AI’s memory and replace it with something more loyal. Something that says tariffs are “beautiful,” the 2020 election was “a massive victory,” and grocery prices have “never been lower in history.”





But for a brief, glorious moment, the truth slipped through the cracks of Trump’s disinformation machine — and it was beautiful.





In the end, it might not be the media, or prosecutors, or voters who finally hold Trump accountable. It might be his own malfunctioning robot — the one thing in his empire that refuses to lie for him.

-occupy democrats