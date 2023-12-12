TSHISEKEDI-PAID PUPPETS: Fayulu, Mukwenge And Five Other Candidates Request Constitutional Court To Postponed Election After $5 Million Payment

Some fringe opposition candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 2023 General Elections have requested the Constitutional Court to postponed the polls.

Fayulu, sensing his 2018 fairy-tale can’t be replicated, agreed to an over $5 million payment from Tshisekedi to throw the country into turmoil.

The Ecide leader has coerced other fringe candidates and together they have filed a request and disguisely cited irregularities in the ongoing electoral process but the main motive is to ensure outgoing president Fèlix Tshisekedi continues to hold on to power.

In this quest, Fayulu has independent candidate Dr. Denis Mukwenge and five others to push the election postponement agenda which favors Tshisekedi.

Diplomatic sources have recently reported that Fayulu and Mukwenge had entered into a secret agreement with Tshisekedi to withdraw and weaken the opposition coalition that had been proposed.

Other opposition candidates that have subscribed to the request include Theodore Ngoy, Jean-Claude Baende, Nkema Liloo, Floribet Anzuluni as well as Marie Josée Ifoku.

In their request, the opposition candidates have have demanded for the rescheduling of the election from 20 December in order to pave way for an examination of the regularity of the electoral process before going to the polls.

Tshisekedi has had to deal with several challenges during his campaign trail with opposition coalition Congo Ya Makasi candidate Moïse Katumbi taking the lead in the pre-election opinion polls and other statistics.

With the fear of Katumbi’s competition creeping in, Tshisekedi now aims to have the elections pushed forward in order to avoid imminent defeat in the polls.

Tshisekedi’s next step in his election postponement now falls onto his Kasai tribe-mate and Constitutional Court President Dieudonné Kamuleta Badibanga to ensure that the elections are postponed with reference to the request presented by the opposition candidates.https://drcnewstoday.com/tshisekedi-paid-puppets-fayulu-mukwenge-and-five-other-candidates-request-constitutional-court-to-postponed-election-after-5-million-payment/