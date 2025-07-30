TSUNAMIS STRIKE PARTS OF RUSSIA, JAPAN, HAWAII AFTER MASSIVE 8.8 QUAKE OFF RUSSIA’S EAST COAST PROMPTS WARNINGS AND EVACUATIONS IN DOZENS OF COUNTRIES.





TSUNAMI waves have hit parts of Russia, Japan and Hawaii in the United States after a massive earthquake off the Russian coast, with alerts issued for dozens of other countries, including the Philippines and Ecuador.





Potentially hazardous waves were expected in parts of the US, much of coastal Latin America and numerous Asian and Pacific island states later on Wednesday.



Waves up to 4 metres (13 feet) high have already struck Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region, said Sergei Lebedev, the regional minister for emergency situations, following the 8.8-magnitude quake, one of the largest on record.





The height of tsunami waves in the Russian Pacific town of Severo-Kurilsk exceeded three metres (9.8ft), and the most powerful was as big as five metres (16.4ft), Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing emergency services. Severo-Kurilsk, a seaport town in the Sakhalin region in the northern Kuril Islands, was flooded, forcing the evacuation of its 2,000 residents, Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies and Disaster Relief said.





Videos posted on Russian social media showed buildings in the town submerged in water, as authorities declared a state of emergency throughout the North Kuril District. District Mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov said there had been enough time to evacuate everyone on the affected islands. “All the people are in the tsunami safety zone,” he said at a crisis meeting.





The US Tsunami Warning Centre said waves as high as 3 metres (9.8ft) could hit Ecuador and Russia, while waves of 1 to 3 metres (3.3-9.8ft) were possible in Hawaii, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Japan and some Pacific islands.





“This is a subduction zone setting that has the potential to generate large tsunamis,” Nathan Bangs, a research professor at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, told Al Jazeera.





“It is similar to other settings that have generated large tsunamis in recent years that followed earthquakes, such as Sumatra in 2004 and Tohoku in 2011.”





The US National Weather Service issued tsunami “warnings” for the state of Hawaii, Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and parts of California, as well as lower-level tsunami advisories for parts of Washington and Oregon, with waves expected to arrive from the late afternoon on Wednesday.





A less serious tsunami watch was in place for the entire US West Coast.



The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management in Hawaii urged the evacuation of residents from some coastal areas.





“Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected,” the agency said on X, hours before the The US National Weather Service reported the first tsunami waves were impacting the state.





Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said that commercial flights had been suspended at Hilo International Airport to facilitate evacuations.



Al Jazeera