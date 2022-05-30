By Chilufya Tayali



TULEKAKWA ABENGI IN THIS DICTATORSHIP, ONE YEAR FOR CALLING THE PRESIDENT AN ANTI-CHRIST, SURELY ARE THESE THE CRIMES CITIZENS SHOULD BE GOING TO JAIL FOR?

I will not argue with the magistrate because they say, “A judge (or Magistrate) passes judgement in his/her wisdom or lack of it”.

But in my opinion, a person should not go to jail for thinking that the President is not Christian or he belongs to whatever religious group.

I personally don’t care what other people think about my religious beliefs. In my life I have been called a Satanist but I was never bothered.

BESIDES, IT IS NOT SO MUCH ABOUT WHAT PEOPLE CALL YOU, BUT WHAT YOU DO.

You can be called a Church elder, but if your actions are devilish, people would think you are a fake Christian and instead associate you to the Anti-Christ.

ACTIONS SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS, SHOULD A PERSON BE PUNISHED FOR A YEAR IN PRISON, IN A CHRISTIAN NATION FOR THIS?

Basically I am giving my personal opinion on the issue of a driver from Evelyn Hone College who has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is a disbeliever in Christ.

Andsen Zulu, 46, who was facing a charge of defamation of the President failed to prove that the Head of State is atheistic and admitted bringing his name into ridicule.

Zulu on April 29, 2022 with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt published defamatory matter on his Facebook page alleging that “HH is a member of the anti-Christ so we can’t get surprised.”

Appearing before magistrate Chrispine Hampungani, Zulu who pleaded guilty to the charge of defamation of the President, said he did not intend to bring the Head of State into contempt.

Asked if he had lawful justification to defame President Hichilema, the convict denied, saying he was only having a simple conversation with his friend Mohammed.

Magistrate Hampungani convicted Zulu upon his own admission of guilt.

In his mitigation, Zulu begged for the court’s mercy, saying he never meant his word neither did he know his comment would attract a serious offence.

In his judgement, magistrate Hampungani said Zulu’s actions brought the President’s name into disrepute especially on Facebook to which many people have access.

“To deter would be offenders, I hereby sentence you to one year imprisonment with hard labour effective today. Leave to appeal is granted within 14 days if you are disatisfied with the judgement of this court,” said magistrate Hampungani.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!