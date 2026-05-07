Two Brothers shot dead by their sister’s bae after they rushed to her house to protect her during a domestic dispute





A 31-year-old man, Antwan Carter, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting dead his girlfriend’s two brothers inside her Miami apartment during a violent domestic dispute.





Police say Gianni Pierre, 28, and his younger brother Jaheim, 23, were killed on Saturday after they rushed to the apartment to protect their sister, who had reportedly been in a long-term relationship with Carter for about four years. Authorities said the brothers were concerned about a “history of domestic violence” and went over to check on her safety.





According to police reports, an argument broke out shortly after their arrival. Jaheim allegedly got into a heated exchange with his sister before striking Carter, leading to a physical fight involving all three men.





Investigators say Carter then left the apartment, went to his car, retrieved a firearm, and returned threatening the group. “I bet one of you won’t open up,” he allegedly shouted before opening fire with a Glock 9mm handgun.





Gianni, who was sitting on a couch at the time, was shot and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Jaheim was also shot and found bleeding inside a closet, according to reports. Their sister was reportedly left covered in bl+od during the chaos.





Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots in the apartment. A neighbour, Gina Kirk, said she was awakened by the sound of gun. “Five gunshots,” she told CBS News.





After the shooting, Carter reportedly told officers, “I am the one; I have the firearm,” and was taken into custody at the scene. Police said he also claimed the brothers were still preparing to fight when he returned with the weapon.





Officers recovered multiple shell casings and bullet fragments from the apartment. Carter has been charged with first-degree murder, a capital offence that carries the possibility of the death penalty in Florida.



He appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty as investigations continue.