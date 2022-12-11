TWO GIRLS AND THEIR BOYFRIENDS ARRESTED IN CHINGOLA FOR MASTERMINDING THEFT OF TWO VEHICLES BELONGING TO GIRLS UNCLE

TWO girls and their boyfriend’s have been arrested in Chingola on the Copperbelt after they joined forces and stole two vehicles belonging to the girl’s uncle.

They are also alleged before the act, to have stolen a pistol from their grandfather, which they used to stage the robbery.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba police have arrested the two sisters and one of their boyfriend’s, while one is on the run.

He said the case is alleged to have occurred this year between July and November in which a Toyota Noah and a Ford Escape were stolen from the girl’s uncle, Job Ngandwe junior.

“A 19-year-old juvenile of Chingola was apprehended after he was found in possession of a Crvena Zastava pistol serial number 252022, Calibre 7.65mm model 70. Upon being interviewed, the suspect said that he got the firearm from his girlfriend, also a juvenile aged 18. When interviewed, the girlfriend told officers that she stole the pistol from her sick grandfather Job Ngandwe senior, the father of Job Ngandwe junior, who is the victim of the two aggravated robberies,” he said.

He said the juvenile told officers that she gave the pistol to her boyfriend who while working together with Elias Chileshe of Kabundi East within Chingola later attacked her uncle and robbed him of the Toyota Noah and later a Ford Escape from their house which was recovered abandoned in Soweto Township.

Mr Mweemba said the robbery of the Ford escape was organised by the 19-year-old boy, his girlfriend, her older sister aged 20 and her boyfriend who is also friends with her younger sister’s boyfriend.

“Facts that led to the apprehension of the three was that on December 7, 2022, while the anti-robbery officers were on night patrol, at about 00:30 hours they received information from the grandfather to one of the suspects who informed the Police that his grandson was telling his friends that he had a lot of money and that he wanted to organise people to go and attack him and rob him,” he said.

He said that when the information reached the accused’s grandfather, he suspected the grandson to be in possession of a firearm because he was tipped that the grandson had a firearm and that was how the Police were informed and later picked the suspect who admitted to having committed the robberies.

“The two sisters and one suspect have been apprehended and detained in police custody while the other suspect who knows where the Toyota Noah is kept is still at large,” he said.