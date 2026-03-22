Two Lessons To Learn From the Middle East War : Kalaba Schools UPND



The unfolding tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Iran, present not only a geopolitical concern but also a sobering reminder of how global conflicts can quickly translate into local economic disruptions. For Zambia, a country heavily dependent on imported fuel and commodities, the implications are immediate and serious. From this situation, there are two critical lessons that both government and citizens must take to heart.





Lesson One: Lies Have Short Legs



It has become increasingly clear that denying or downplaying potential risks does not make them disappear. The CF has consistently advised government to put a stop to energy export during drought conditions. The answers have sadly

been laced with a lot of rhetoric around the country having contractual obligations. In this case citizens will expect the same logic to be applied with fuel suppliers to Zambia.





Responsible governance entails taking proactive measures to address any would be shocks in the market. We do not expect anything less from this self-praising government;





Lesson Two: Government Is Not a Business



A government must never operate as though it is a profit-driven enterprise. Its primary responsibility is to ensure consistent and equitable access to essential goods and services. When profit considerations begin to outweigh the need for stable supply, citizens inevitably bear the cost.





If Indeni Refinery were operating as per original plan, Zambia would be better positioned to utilize its strategic fuel reserves across the country. These storage facilities were not built by accident; they were a deliberate investment, costing millions of dollars, aimed at safeguarding national energy security. Allowing such infrastructure to lie underutilized undermines both past investments and present needs.





The current situation calls for a shift in thinking—from short-term financial calculations to long-term national resilience.





CF Call for Accountability and Action



In light of these realities, we challenge the government to issue a clear and concise ministerial statement outlining the short, medium, and long-term measures being implemented to ensure fuel sufficiency. This is not a call for lengthy rhetoric, but for coherent, actionable interventions that will mitigate the risk of shortages and prevent spiraling commodity prices.



Zambians deserve transparency, preparedness, and leadership that anticipates challenges rather than reacts to crises.





Our Message to Citizens



As we await decisive action from those in authority, we also encourage citizens to take practical steps in managing fuel consumption. Simple measures such as carpooling and efficient travel planning can go a long way in easing demand pressures during uncertain times.





In moments like these, both leadership and citizenship matter. The choices made now will determine how resilient we are in the face of global shocks.



Thank you and God bless Zambia



Harry Kalaba

CF President