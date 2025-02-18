Two men sentenced to six years in prison each for being found in possession of 17 bones of a lion

Possession of 17 lion bones lands 2 men in jail for 6 years



THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced two men to six years imprisonment with hard labor for being in possession of 17 Lions bones weighing 222.48 kilograms.





Alick Bulayani aged 45, a car dealer of Lusaka’s John laing and Erasmas Mukalahani, 32, a miner of Maamba had pleaded not guilty to Illegal possession of protected Animal Contrary to the laws of Zambia.



Initially, the two suspects were jointly charged with a farmer of Mapepe, Prisiozoa Moniteiro, who was acquitted as there was no case to answer stage.





The statement of offence allege that Bulayani and Mukalahani on November 28, 2021 jointly and whilst acting together, had in their possession 17 animal skulls and other pieces of bones which is a prescribed trophy, namely the lions bones.



The duo appeared before resident magistrate, Chrispin Hampungani who found them with a case to answer and were convicted.





In delivering Judgment, Magistrate Hampungani said he was satisfied that the prosecution proved their case against the accused persons for the offence of being found in possession of protected trophy namely lion bones weighing 222.48 Kgs.



The convicts in mitigation through their lawyer begged the court for leniency stating that they were first offenders.





The Lawyer said the convicts have reflected on their actions and that they will be good ambassadors for wildlife and sensitise the community against committing similar crimes.



“The two are family men. The offence calls for a mandatory sentence. They have been remorseful and learnt so much during the case. They promise that if given a second chance, they’ll be law abiding citizens,” lawyer begs.





However, magistrate Hampungani said the offence was serious and carries a mandatory sentence of five years.



“Looking at the number of bones found, you deserve the maximum sentence of 10 years. We are talking of 17 lions having lost their lives because you had market for the bones,” he said.





“Since you are first offenders. I will exercise lenience and send you to jail for six years with hard labour,” magistrate Hampungani ruled.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 17, 2025