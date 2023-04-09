Two Ndola Sisters detained for trying to blackmail Lillian Mutambo’s hubby with kissing video

TWO Ndola sisters been arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail famous social media personality,Lilian Mutambo’s husband, Hagai Lupiya, whom they captured in a clip purportedly kissing an unknown woman.

The suspects, Thandiwe Phiri and Memory Phiri, are believed to have taken photos and a video of Mr Lupiya who was allegedly kissing some woman who sat on his lap at Bojangles, in Ndola.

It is alleged that they wanted to use the photos and clip to extort money from Mr Lupiya.

They are reported to have demanded for money and threatened to leak the incriminating evidence on social media.

But Mr Lupiya’s wife ,Ms Mutambo, who at the time was in the United Kingdom, managed to send the Phiri sisters K5,000 to silence them

Confirming the development, Copperbelt Province commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the matter was reported between March 29th and April 6th.

He said Mr Lupiya of Meanwood area in Lusaka reported that the two sisters unlawfully took his pictures and a video as he was with his colleagues at Bojangles night club having fun and drinking beers.

“At some point, a certain unknown lady who claimed to have known him joined them and at some point, sat on his lap and kissed him. They then sent the pictures to my wife Lilian Mutambo, who was by then in the United Kingdom . After she received the pictures and videos of him, to avoid embarrassment as she and husband are public figures, agreed with their demand of paying them K5000 after they promised her to erase both the pictures and videos,” he said.

He said surprisingly on April 5th 2023, on Wednesday, Ms Mutambo received some voice and messages chats from one the suspects that the money she had sent them was not enough as some of people were interested to have the same pictures and video for a sum of K15,000.

“They requested that the wife should at least send some amount so that they should not circulate the same videos in question. At this point, Mr Lupiya and his wife, Ms Mutambo, who was already in Zambia ,were advised to report the matter to Ndola Central police where the same incident took place,” he said.

Mr Mweemba added that the two suspects were then apprehended in connection with the alleged offence.

(Mwebantu, Sunday, 9th April, 2023)