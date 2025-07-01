Two Prosecutors In Hot Water After Scamming US$400 Out Of A Traditional Healer

Two prosecutors from Rusape Magistrates’ Court are in hot water after allegedly scamming US$400 from a traditional healer with pending court cases.

The Alleged Extortion Scheme

According to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials, prosecutors Takunda Muzenda and Marlon Makamba are accused of orchestrating an elaborate money-making scheme targeting vulnerable defendants.

he case centres around a local n’anga (traditional healer) arrested in June 2023 for allegedly making threats regarding an unpaid debt.

The healer’s wife reportedly approached the court seeking assistance, only to be directed to Makamba. The prosecutor allegedly demanded US$250, of which US$189 was paid.

The situation worsened when Muzenda allegedly took over the case, inflating the demand to US$500, with US$300 supposedly destined for the magistrate and US$200 for personal gain.

After paying US$400 and being advised to skip court appearances, the traditional healer discovered the promises were empty when an arrest warrant was issued. Feeling betrayed, the victim collaborated with ZACC investigators to set up an elaborate sting operation that ultimately led to both prosecutors’ arrests.

The two accused prosecutors are scheduled to appear before Mutare Magistrates Court on June 27, 2025. This case has exposed serious vulnerabilities in Zimbabwe’s justice system, demonstrating how even spiritual practitioners can fall victim to corrupt officials.

Legal experts suggest this scandal may prompt wider investigations into prosecutorial misconduct, particularly regarding how court officials handle cases involving traditional healers and other vulnerable groups.

The prosecutors allegedly demanded payments totalling US$689 from the victim, who was facing charges related to debt collection threats.

The ZACC operation exposed the corruption scheme, and the case highlights ongoing systemic issues in judicial corruption.

This developing story continues to send shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s legal community, raising urgent questions about oversight mechanisms for court officials.